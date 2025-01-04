$10 million scratch-off ticket sold at suburban Chicago gas station

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois Lottery player won $10 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a gas station in South Elgin, lottery officials announced Saturday.

The player bought the winning "$10 Million" scratch-off game at a Speedway gas station located at 1775 North La Fox Street.

For selling the ticket, the gas station will receive a selling bonus of $100,000.

According to lottery officials, the game had three $10 million top prizes, two of which were purchased last year.

The first top prize was won by a player who bought their winning ticket at Casey's convenience store in Alton back in May. The second top prize was purchased in November after a player bought their winning ticket at Jewel-Osco in Countryside.