1 person killed, 4 wounded in Kenosha overnight

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) – One person is killed, and four others are wounded after a shooting in Kenosha Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., Kenosha Police responded to the 6300 block of 25th Avenue for a shooting.

Police say they encountered a chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired.

The five victims were all adults. One of the victims was pronounced dead, according to police.

The other four victims were transported to local hospitals -- two being transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals with serious injuries.

The ages of the victims are unknown.

No one is in custody and there is no known motive behind the shooting, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.