$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The $1.348 billion jackpot, the second largest prize in Mega Millions history, was won in Maine Friday night, but seven Illinois lottery players are also celebrating after winning big.
A $1 million ticket went to a lucky player in Evanston, Illinois, at the 7-Eleven located at 847 N. Dodge Ave.
Another Illinois player won $20,000 after matching four numbers, plus adding the game's Megaplier feature.
And five more players won $10,000 after matching four numbers.
Retailers that sell the winning tickets receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their cash prize.
