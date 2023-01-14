Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35B sold in Maine, lottery officials say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Someone in Maine is waking up a billionaire after winning Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot grew to $1.35 billion after weeks of no winners.

One ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, but lottery officials haven't released any more information.

We do know fourteen other tickets won a million dollars by the five white balls.

So, if you're hoping you may be one of them here were the winning numbers: 30-43-45-46-61 and the gold mega ball of 14.