Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35B sold in Maine, lottery officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine
Winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Someone in Maine is waking up a billionaire after winning Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot grew to $1.35 billion after weeks of no winners. 

One ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, but lottery officials haven't released any more information.

We do know fourteen other tickets won a million dollars by the five white balls.

So, if you're hoping you may be one of them here were the winning numbers: 30-43-45-46-61 and the gold mega ball of 14.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 8:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.