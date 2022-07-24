1 man shot, killed, 2 critically wounded while changing tire in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and two others are wounded after being shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of West Harrison around 3:19 a.m.

Police said a group of men were changing a tire on the street when a dark SUV approached, and an unknown male offender exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots.

The vehicle fled northbound on Homan, police said.

A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second man, unaged, suffered seven gunshot wounds to the body and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A third man, unaged, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, arms, and body and was transported by CFD to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.