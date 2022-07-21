Watch CBS News
1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot while outside in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Langley around 11:39 a.m.

Police said the men, 36 and 40, were near the sidewalk when they were approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The 36-year-old victim was struck in the foot and transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

The 40-year-old victim was struck multiple times in the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 2:44 PM

