1 man dead, 5 others hurt after shooting at Indianapolis business, police say

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. (CBS) – One man was killed, and five others were wounded following a shooting at a business in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said around 1 a.m. North District officers were working in the area of the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue when they heard shots fired inside a nearby business.

Upon arrival, five men were found with gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the victims at the scene, police said.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after and transported the victims to area hospitals. One of the victims was pronounced deceased by medical personnel upon arrival.

The Marion County Coroner's Office is assisting in determining the exact manner and cause of death and will release the victim's identity after notification of family.

A sixth man arrived at an area hospital that had been self-transported. Further investigation revealed that the victim was also shot in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, police said.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Steven.Gray@indy.gov

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.