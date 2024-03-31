1 killed, another hurt after shooting inside East Chicago, Indiana gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead, and another is hurt after a shooting at a gas station in East Chicago, Indiana, Saturday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m., police found a man who was shot in the head, unresponsive, inside a BP gas station near 145th and Indianapolis Boulevard.

The second victim was taken to Saint Catherine Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody.