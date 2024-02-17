1 man killed, another critically hurt after shooting outside suburban Chicago bar

MCCOOK, Ill. (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is critically hurt following a shooting outside a bar in McCook, Illinois, Saturday morning.

McCook police said around 1:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the All-Star Bar and Grill parking lot at 7949 47th St.

Arriving officers found two people with multiple gunshot wounds about a half block south of the parking lot, according to police.

Both were immediately taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. One of the victims died after arriving at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team. Police said they will provide further information through its official channels as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the McCook Police Department at 708-447-9191 or anonymously through email at policeinfo@mccookpolice.org.