Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man killed, another critically hurt after shooting outside suburban Chicago bar

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting outside McCook bar leaves 1 dead, another critically hurt
Shooting outside McCook bar leaves 1 dead, another critically hurt 00:21

MCCOOK, Ill. (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is critically hurt following a shooting outside a bar in McCook, Illinois, Saturday morning.

McCook police said around 1:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the All-Star Bar and Grill parking lot at 7949 47th St.

Arriving officers found two people with multiple gunshot wounds about a half block south of the parking lot, according to police.

Both were immediately taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. One of the victims died after arriving at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team. Police said they will provide further information through its official channels as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the McCook Police Department at 708-447-9191 or anonymously through email at policeinfo@mccookpolice.org.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 8:34 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.