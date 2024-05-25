1 killed, 9 hurt in crash involving stolen car on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead, and nine others were hurt after a crash involving a stolen car in the west Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 59th Street.

Chicago police say a car was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it went through a red light and struck two other vehicles at the intersection. The driver of the striking car exited and fled the scene.

A man in his 20s who was a passenger in the car suffered blunt force trauma to the body from the impact of the crash. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three other passengers, two girls, 15 and 16, and a 25-year-old woman, were also hurt.

The woman also suffered blunt force trauma to the body and is in critical condiiton. The 16-year-old suffered a femur fracture and is in good condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 15-year-old suffered a spinal fracture and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The car the individuals were in was reported stolen and a firearm was recovered inside, police said.

Six other people in other vehicles were also taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Major Accidents and Area One Detectives were investigating.