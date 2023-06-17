ISP investigating after person shot on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after one person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight.

The shooting happened in the westbound lanes near Leavitt Avenue around 1:41 a.m.

Illinois State Police say troopers responded after notification of an expressway shooting.

One person was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes from Damen Avenue to Sacramento Avenue were closed briefly.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.