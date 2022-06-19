1 dead after fiery crash in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is killed following a crash in Gresham Saturday just before midnight.

Police said a vehicle was observed speeding, in the 400 block of West 87th Street around 11:50 p.m.

The vehicle struck a post on the bridge before bursting into flames, according to police.

The Chicago Fire Department on scene extinguished the fire and recovered an unidentified body from the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.