What we know about the victims of the Uvalde school shooting
The nation's eyes are on the Texas town of Uvalde following an elementary school shooting that has left 21 people dead and 17 more injured.
On Tuesday morning, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde after shooting his grandmother and crashing a car near the school, authorities said. According to an official from the Texas Department of Safety, the shooter walked into the building and fired at "children, teachers, whoever was in his way."
He killed 19 children and two teachers.
Here is a look at the victims and their stories:
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10
Pastor Jamie Cabralez of Jesus Christ Revealed Ministries told CBS News' Tanya Rivero Thursday that Eliahna Cruz Torres, his grandniece, was a victim in the shooting.
Cabralez said the 10-year-old was "active" and "generous with her time." He said her grandfather is "distraught and hurting" over her loss.
Cruz Torres' aunt told CBS affiliate KHOU that she was excited to play in her last softball game of the season.
"I talked to her last night and she was kind of nervous, saying that it was her last game and she didn't want softball to end," her aunt said on the day of the shooting. "And she was excited because they were gonna, I guess, announce the ones that made it to all-stars. And she was also saying, like, 'What if I make it? I'm gonna be so nervous.' And I was like, 'Girl, you got this. You're gonna be good at it. You got this.' So she was excited."
Alithia Ramirez, 10
Alithia Ramirez had recently celebrated her 10th birthday, her family told gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.
"Alithia was killed yesterday," O'Rourke tweeted on Wednesday. "Her parents welcomed me into their home today. Balloons from Alithia's 10th birthday were still up as was her amazing art. They want the world to know what a beautiful, talented, happy girl she was. They never want this to happen to another kid."
Jose Flores, 10
Jose Flores was killed on Tuesday, his aunt, Lydia Salazar Torrez, told CBS News. His uncle, Christopher Salazar, wrote a touching Facebook tribute to the 10-year-old.
"I'm going to miss you baby Jose, i still can't believe this happened my heart is broken just hearing them tell us your gone it hurts me I love you so much and I wish you were still here. I'm going to miss you soo much rest in paradise my beautiful angel"
In another post, Salazar wrote: "I love you and I miss you."
Tess Marie Mata
Faith, Tess Marie Mata's sister, told CBS News the child was among those killed in the shooting. She also shared a Facebook post about her sister's death.
"My sweet baby sister, I would've never thought I would be typing something like this. I honestly have no words just sadness, confusion, and anger. I'm sad because we will never get to tag team on mom and dad again and tell each other how much we mean to each other, I'm confused because how can something like this happen to my sweet, caring, and beautiful sister, and I'm angry because a coward took you from us. Sissy I miss you so much, I just want to hold you and tell you how pretty you are, I want to take you outside and practice softball, I want to go on one last family vacation, I want to hear your contagious laugh, and I want you to hear me tell you how much I love you. Tessy mom, dad, and I won't be the same without you but we are comforted knowing you are waiting for us up in heaven and have a spot for us. We have one sassy guardian angel that I know is going to protect our family. Till we meet again Tess Marie, love your Big Sister"
Irma Garcia
Irma Garcia's nephew, John Martinez, shared that she "did not make it" in a tweet on Tuesday.
"My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y'all's prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed."
Garcia was a wife and had four children of her own, according to a GoFundMe page. She worked as a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary School and was "Sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality."
"She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero," the GoFundMe said.
Nevaeh Bravo
Nevaeh Bravo's uncle told CBS News the young girl was killed. Earlier Tuesday, a cousin posted on Facebook that their family was looking for her in the wake of the shooting.
Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10
A family member told CBS News Jayce Carmelo Luevanos was killed.
Jackie Cazares
Jacinto Cazares, Jackie Cazares' father, said his daughter died in the shooting.
"We're devastated in ways, I hope no one ever goes thru," he wrote in a Facebook post.
"Taken out of arms and lives, in this freaking cowardly way, so young, so innocent, full of life and love. It hurts us to our souls. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts, for you love, support and prayers. My babygirl will always be with us and those she has touched. May your passing not be in vein, something will be done, I promised you. Be in piece with the rest of the angels, sweetheart. Daddy, Mom,Sister, Brother and the whole family are going to miss you forever. Baby girl we all love you with all our hearts. Rest in peace, my Babygirl."
Jackie's cousin and best friend Annabell Rodriguez also died in the school shooting.
Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10
A family member told CBS News that Jailah Nicole Silguero died in the shooting. She didn't want to go to school Tuesday, believing something bad would happen, her mom, Veronica Luevanos, told Univision, according to the AP. One of Silguero's cousins was killed.
Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio
Lexi Rubi's grandmother confirmed to CBS News that she died in Tuesday's shooting. In a Facebook post, Kimberly Mata-Rubio remembered her daughter, saying her family had been with her at the school just hours before she was killed.
"My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll," her post read. "She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye."
Layla Salazar, 10
Vincent Salazar said his 10-year-old daughter, Layla, was among those killed.
Layla loved to swim and dance to videos on TikTok, her father told the AP. An avid runner, she won six races at the school's field day, and Salazar proudly posted a photo of Layla showing off two of her ribbons on Facebook.
Eliahna Garcia, 10
Eliahna Garcia's family learned Tuesday the 10-year-old was among the victims, her aunt, Siria Arizmemdi, told the AP.
"She was very happy and very outgoing," said Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same school district. "She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family."
Amerie Jo Garza, 10
Angel Garza's stepdaughter Amerie was just two weeks past her 10th birthday when he dropped her off at school for what turned out to be the last time.
"She was the sweetest thing. She's so creative. She just got an award for being the most creative," Garza told CBS News.
She was shot and killed in her fourth-grade classroom.
Her parents aren't sure what to tell her 3-year-old brother Zayne. "Every morning he wakes up, he asks for his sister," Garza said.
"I don't know what to do, man. She didn't deserve that. I just want to protect my little girl."
Garza's father, Alfred Garza III, wrote about her death in a Facebook post, saying, "My one and only baby. I'm going to miss you dearly Amerie. You did NOT deserve this, nor did the other children. I would do anything to have you back. Fly high my Amerie Jo and tell grandma we miss her. Visit me in my dreams anytime."
Rogelio Torres, 10
Rogelio Torres' father Frederico confirmed to CBS affiliate KHOU on Wednesday that the 10-year-old was one of the children killed in the shooting.
Xavier Lopez, 10
Xavier Lopez had been looking forward to a summer of swimming, according to his cousin Lisa Garza, who confirmed his death to the Associated Press.
"He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today," Garza, 54, said. "He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us."
Annabell Rodriguez, 10
Annabell Rodriguez was a third grader at Robb Elementary, her family told CBS affiliate KHOU. She was in the same room as her cousin, Jackie Cazares, who was also killed.
Their aunt, Letty Hernandez, wrote that the two girls "were not only cousins, but best friends as well."
Uziyah Garcia, 8
Uziyah Garcia died on Tuesday, his family told CBS News. Nikki Cross, his aunt, said in a Facebook post on the day of the shooting that his family was looking for him.
Garcia was described by his grandfather Manny Renfro as a smart boy with a fantastic memory, according to the Associated Press.
"The sweetest little boy that I've ever known," Renfro said. "I'm not just saying that because he was my grandkid."
Eva Mireles, 44
Eva Mireles was a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary School and was one of the first victims identified by family and police. She was described by those who knew her as a loving wife and mother, the Associated Press reports.
According to her teacher profile, she was an educator for 17 years and loved running and hiking.
"She was adventurous," relative Amber Ybarra told the AP, confirming her death. "I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed."
In a statement to CBS News, her aunt called it a "very sad day in the Uvalde community" and called for "expanded gun rules."
"let this be the last community affected by this and let's lobby together for the gun laws," Lydia Martinez Delgado said.
A person who identified herself as Mireles' daughter Adalynn wrote a heartfelt post on Twitter, saying, "My heart will forever be broken."