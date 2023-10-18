House speaker vote live updates: Jim Jordan works to win over GOP opponents ahead of second round

House speaker vote live updates: Jim Jordan works to win over GOP opponents ahead of second roundget the free app
Washington — Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, is expected to try again to win the speakership in a vote in the House of Representatives late Wednesday morning, at about 11 a.m. ET, after losing on the first ballot Tuesday.
Jordan had initially vowed to keep lawmakers on the House floor and told reporters they would continue to vote "until we get a speaker."
But instead, after he lost 20 Republicans in the first round, the next vote was not scheduled to take place until the next day, which suggested that he had not yet rounded up the support he needed.
"We're going to keep working, and we're going to get to the votes," Jordan told reporters after the first vote, and he said he'd had "good discussions" with his Republican colleagues.
Some Republicans — including two former GOP House speakers — on Wednesday indicated they want the lower chamber to increase the power of Rep. Patrick McHenry, the speaker pro tempore. But any effort to empower McHenry would likely require support from House Democrats, and some have said they favor a vote to expand his authority to allow for consideration of a limited legislative agenda.
House Democrats on Tuesday uniformly voted for their leader, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
McHenry starts the quorum call
Shortly after 11 a.m., Speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry began the quorum call for another day of voting for a new speaker, as Jordan appears far from securing the necessary 217 votes.
Perry says Jordan will likely have "fewer votes"
Republican Rep. Scott Perry posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning ahead of the House returning that "Jordan will likely have FEWER votes today than yesterday."
Perry voted for Jordan in the first round of voting. "This is the fight - which Jim Jordan represents - to end the status quo, and it ain't easy," Perry added on Wednesday.
Twenty Republicans voted for candidates other than Jordan on Tuesday.
Wife of Rep. Don Bacon receives anonymous messages about speaker vote
CBS News has confirmed the wife of Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, who declined to vote for Jordan on the first ballot, received text messages earlier this week over Bacon's vote for speaker. The Nebraska Republican backed McCarthy in the first round of voting.
"Talk to your husband tell him to step up and be a leader and help the Republican Party get a speaker there's too much going on in the world for all this going on in Republican Party you guys take five steps forward and then turn around take 20 steps backwards no wonder our party always ends up getting screwed over," one of the messages read.
In another, the sender asks, "Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan? I thought he was a team player."
Bacon's wife responded in two messages, "Who is This???" and "Oh now you have nothing to say???"
The anonymous sender then wrote, "Your husband will not hold any political office ever again. What a disappoint [sic] and failure he is."
Bacon's wife replied, "He has more courage than you. You won't put your name to your statements."
Jordan says he'll stay in speaker's race, dismisses push to empower McHenry
Jordan told reporters that he is not dropping out of the race and plans to meet more members before the next vote.
"I've already proven I can get from the most conservative members of the conference, to the more moderate members of the conference. So I've got a whole cross section of the conference," he said. "It's important that we get the last few."
Asked by CBS News if he would support efforts to empower McHenry, Jordan replied "we need to elect a speaker."
"I don't think that's the right way to go. I think we should get a Republican speaker," Jordan said. "I got 90% of the Republicans in the conference."
Joyce, a fellow Ohio Republican, will attempt to file a motion to elect McHenry as the permanent speaker pro tempore, CBS News has learned. He is currently designated as speaker pro tempore.
"After two weeks without a speaker of the House and no clear candidate with 217 votes in the Republican conference, it is time to look at other viable options. By empowering Patrick McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore we can take care of our ally Israel until a new speaker is elected," Joyce said in a statement.
Support grows for expanding McHenry's power
Following Jordan's failure to win the needed votes to become speaker, support is growing behind a proposal to empower Rep. Patrick McHenry, who has been serving as the temporary speaker.
McHenry was appointed speaker pro tempore by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy under a rule that was adopted by the House after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. But given the unprecedented nature of McCarthy's removal, the extent of McHenry's authority has been unclear.
Since assuming the role, the North Carolina Republican has limited his acts to gaveling the House in and out of session and overseeing the election of a new speaker, though he also ordered two top Democrats, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, to vacate offices in the Capitol.
But with the House remaining at a standstill, some Republican lawmakers — including two former speakers — believe the lower chamber should act to expand McHenry's power.
"By electing Representative McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives, the House will be able to hold votes necessary to fund the government beyond the expiration of our current fiscal year," Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania said in a statement Monday.
Kelly introduced a resolution that would elect McHenry speaker pro tempore until Nov. 17 or until a new speaker is elected, whichever comes first. He said in a letter to colleagues that according to the House parliamentarian, McHenry is speaker pro tempore by designation only, which limits his powers. But by formally electing him, the House would give McHenry the authority to move legislation to the floor.
Former Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boeher also encouraged the House to expand McHenry's powers.
In response to a social media post from Boehner expressing support for empowering McHenry, Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce wrote, "funny you mention it…" Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Florida Republican opposes Jordan and has said he will not be persuaded to back the conservative, also posted on social media to urge giving McHenry more authority.
Any effort to empower McHenry would likely require support from House Democrats, and some have said they favor a vote to expand his authority to allow for consideration of a limited legislative agenda. Four Democratic members of the Problem Solvers Caucus signed on to a letter urging an immediate vote, and the proposal was endorsed by the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of centrist Democrats.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez: "I am not going to be voting for Jim Jordan to be speaker of the House"
One Republican who voted against Jordan was Rep. Carlos Gimenez, of Florida. In an interview with CBS News' Nikole Killion on "America Decides" Tuesday night, he talked about why Jordan would never have his vote.
He told Killion he was "very disturbed at the tactics used by Jim Jordan supporters."
Right-wing activists who are Jordan allies have been pressuring Republicans opposing Jordan by urging their social media followers to flood their offices with calls. Conservative commentators are also slamming these Republicans. Fox News' Sean Hannity called them "sensitive little snowflakes" on his show Monday night.
Gimenez objects to the "total lies" they told about him, including "that I was supporting [Hakeem] Jeffries for speaker."
"I will never vote for Hakeem Jeffries for speaker," Gimenez said. "I want a conservative, Republican to be the speaker."
Gimenez says these tactics won't work.
"What you've done now, you've cemented my position. So, I am for Kevin McCarthy. I will continue to be for Kevin McCarthy, Gimenez said. "I am not gonna be voting for Jim Jordan to be the speaker of the House."
—Grace Kazarian and Melissa Quinn contributed to this post.
What happened in the first round on Tuesday?
Jordan lost 20 Republicans in the first round of voting, guaranteeing another ballot. He won 200 GOP votes, but he needed 217 to win the speakership.
All the Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who received 212 votes.
On the first ballot, six Republicans voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who lost the gavel on Oct. 3. Several others voted for the GOP's first nominee after McCarthy's ouster, Majority Leader Steve Scalise. He withdrew his name from consideration last week when he recognized he would not be able to win the support necessary to win. Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin also won three votes.