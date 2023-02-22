Watch CBS News

Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain coming Wednesday; ice for parts of area

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy rainfall is coming to the Chicago area on Wednesday, and it could trigger street flooding and ponding on the roadways in the afternoon.

One to three inches of rain is expected throughout much of the area.

Meanwhile, ice accumulations are possible for areas north and west of Chicago.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McHenry, Lake, Kane, and DeKalb counties beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday for sleet and freezing rain accumulation concerns. Ice accumulation of 0.20" to 0.30" is possible in Lake and McHenry County, 0.10" of ice for Kane and De Kalb.

 

Two big impacts for Wednesday

  • Heavy rainfall in the afternoon that could trigger street flooding and ponding on the roadways.
  • Ice accumulations possible for areas north and west of Chicago.
4 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Increasing rain and sleet. Some freezing rain possible, especially north and west of Chicago. Increasing traffic issues are likely as the morning goes on, but especially by the second half of rush hour with isolated icing issues.

9 a.m. to noon: Persistent rain mixed with sleet. Isolated downpours.

Noon to 6 p.m.: Widespread downpours, thunder and lighting. Ponding on roadways & hydroplaning likely. Some street flooding possible. Area rivers and creeks rise.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Decrease in intensity and coverage of rainfall.

