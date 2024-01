CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon on busy Broadway in Uptown.

Police said at 3:17 p.m., the man was on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Broadway, near Leland Avenue, when he was shot in the legs and arm.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Late Wednesday, there was no one in custody. Area 3 detectives are investigating.