Watch CBS News
Local News

Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says

/ CBS Chicago

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says
Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating multiple burglaries of their own vehicles. 

Police say five CPD vehicles were damaged at the South Shore Cultural Center. 

A police source told CBS 2 the thieves got away with catalytic converters, and they targeted the trucks that transport the mounted units. 

The horses cannot be moved until the trucks are fixed. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

First published on January 29, 2023 / 2:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.