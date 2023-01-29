CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says

Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says

Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating multiple burglaries of their own vehicles.

Police say five CPD vehicles were damaged at the South Shore Cultural Center.

A police source told CBS 2 the thieves got away with catalytic converters, and they targeted the trucks that transport the mounted units.

The horses cannot be moved until the trucks are fixed.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.