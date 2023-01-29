Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating multiple burglaries of their own vehicles.
Police say five CPD vehicles were damaged at the South Shore Cultural Center.
A police source told CBS 2 the thieves got away with catalytic converters, and they targeted the trucks that transport the mounted units.
The horses cannot be moved until the trucks are fixed.
No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
