The Read to Reef book club returns Through the month of March, children in grades five and younger can visit any Enoch Pratt Free Library location and present their library card to receive a Read to Reef bookmark while supplies last. After reading any five aquatic or conservation-themed books on the Read to Reef booklist, the reader’s family can visit the Aquarium’s website and enter the code on their bookmark to make a reservation for free admission for up to four guests.