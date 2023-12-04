WJZ and the Baltimore Banner

Advertise With Us

About Us

Best Of

'The Great Bambino': Babe Ruth 1914 rookie card sells for $7.2 million

'The Great Bambino': Babe Ruth 1914 rookie card sells for $7.2 million 'The Great Bambino': Babe Ruth 1914 rookie card sells for $7.2 million

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On