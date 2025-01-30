Sunny cool day in Maryland with rain returning Friday Expect sunshine giving way to late clouds today. Rain develops late tonight and continues into Friday. High pressure will dominate our weather today, bringing light southerly winds, mostly clear skies, and seasonable cool temperatures. High temperatures will top out near 50°. By late tonight, a low-pressure system will approach from the southwest, bringing widespread rain Friday. Rainfall totals will range from about half an inch to an inch, though this may change depending on the storm's track.