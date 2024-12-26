Shrimp and Gifts 2024: Sounds and Sights WJZ is still on a high note from the 6th annual Shrimp and Gifts event at Walmart! WJZ served as the proud media sponsor of the event. Nearly 200 students from across Baltimore got the Christmas they deserve and a shopping spree they will never forget. From the music, to the delicious food from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, the appearances from Baltimore Ravens stars like Zay Flowers, Isiah Likely, Beau Brade, Ray Rice, Torrey Smith, and Dante Trader - we gave the children a night to remember. But don’t take our word for it - check out this recap video from the event! Video produced by Chris Olaniran, Digital Producer WJZ.