Pro Palestinian encampment disperses at Johns Hopkins University after students, officials reach agr A pro-Palestinian encampment at Johns Hopkins University dissolved early Tuesday morning after school officials said they reached an agreement with student demonstrators. The demonstrators said they started to wrap up day one of their encampment around 1 a.m. Tuesday, but they will reconvene later to continue standing in solidarity with Gaza and joining other college students nationwide calling for disinvestment from Israel.