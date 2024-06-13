Watch CBS News

Navy Commodore Jazz Combo jams out on WJZ at 9

Chief Musician Kevin McDonald, Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine, Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter, and Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler visited the WJZ studio this morning for an interview and some jams.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.