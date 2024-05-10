Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Friday evening forecast | 5/10/2024 The weather will remain gloomy for the rest of the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and occasional light showers. Temperatures will stay in the 50s in most areas. Light rain and drizzle will persist this evening before diminishing tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and 50s, with skies staying mostly cloudy. Thick clouds will obscure any view of the expected aurora caused by a significant geomagnetic storm affecting Earth through Saturday morning. There might be a few breaks in the clouds later tonight, but visibility is unlikely.