Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Friday afternoon forecast | 05/24/2024 The forecast for the holiday weekend is shaping up to be okay across most of the region, with some small exceptions mainly during the evening hours. For Saturday and Sunday, we're expecting a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s in the afternoons. Chances for rain will remain small during the day but will increase somewhat during the evening hours on both days. If there's a time when your outdoor activities might be interrupted by rain or storms, it's most likely in the evening.