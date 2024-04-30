Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology to host open house this weekend in Baltimore The Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology will host its annual open house this weekend in Baltimore. "I think it's important to let everyone know what is happening here in this building especially since I know that so many people in Baltimore walk past drive past or see this building when they're in the aquarium and I think it's time for them to know about IMET," Tesia Talbert, the IMET's Development and Communications Coordinator, said.