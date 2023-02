WJZ and the Baltimore Banner

Advertise With Us

About Us

Best Of

Cathy adopted Bucket through a rescue organization called Animal Allies Rescue Foundation, or AARF.

Furever Home: Meet Bucket, a dog with a cute underbite and an even cuter personality Cathy adopted Bucket through a rescue organization called Animal Allies Rescue Foundation, or AARF.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On