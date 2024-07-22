Daily storm chances ahead for this week A very unsettled weather pattern will continue across the area throughout most of this week with periodic chances for showers and storms, and partly to mostly cloudy skies each day. Aside from the beneficial rainfall, the other positive is that it will not be nearly as hot as it was last week. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky with a continuation of chances for showers and storms, although the coverage should diminish after sunset through late tonight.