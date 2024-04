The Baltimore County Council chairman says he’s unhappy with the proposed budget from County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., Cody Boteler reports.

Cody Boteler discusses Baltimore County's latest budget proposal The Baltimore County Council chairman says he’s unhappy with the proposed budget from County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., Cody Boteler reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On