WJZ and the Baltimore Banner

Advertise With Us

About Us

Best Of

Montgomery allegedly murdered Nyemia Gilliard​ in the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway on Oct. 4, 2022.

Charging Docs: Baltimore mother arrested for allegedly killing 1-year-old daughter Montgomery allegedly murdered Nyemia Gilliard​ in the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway on Oct. 4, 2022.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On