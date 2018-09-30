Vic Carter WJZ-TV

For 30 years, Vic Carter has approached his job with this philosophy: if the story is important enough to tell, it's important enough for him to go there and to take you with him. Vic has followed stories and taken viewers around the world; from the jungles of Colombia in South America; to the dusty roads of Western Africa; to communist Cuba; to the White House in Washington, D.C. and all across the country.

Vic was the only Baltimore television journalist to take viewers to the funeral of Pope John Paul II at the Vatican in Italy. For six days he anchored WJZ's coverage live from Italy. Vic has covered some of the world's biggest news stories – to those right around the corner that affect you each and every day.

Since 1995, Vic has been delivering the news for WJZ. He anchors newscasts at 4, 6 & 11 p.m. His history in television shows he is an accomplished journalist who is more than willing to leave the studio and to take on the tough stories and interview important people. In his career, he has met and interviewed six presidents of the United States and other notables in contemporary history, including Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, Colin Powell, Roslyn Carter, Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, Muhammad Ali and tennis legend Arthur Ashe to name a few.

He began his career two days after graduating with honors from Morehead State University. He now serves on the board of trustees for the MSU Foundation and has been a visiting lecturer and Black Scholar in Residence. His career path has taken him to jobs at WSET-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia; WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina; WSB-TV in Atlanta Georgia; and finally WJZ-TV in Baltimore.

At the age of 23, Vic received broadcasting's highest honor, the George Foster Peabody Award. He was named Journalist of the Year by The School of Journalism at the University of Georgia and was inducted into the National Association for Black Journalists Hall of Fame.

Vic believes in helping to make the Baltimore community stronger by volunteering his time and lending his energy to a number of non-profit organizations. He is on the advisory committee for the Open Society Institute founded by billionaire George Soros and has been a guest lecturer at the Aspen Institute in Colorado. Vic is most proud of his involvement as a committee chairman for the foundation that developed and constructed the $120 million memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Washington, D.C.

He is an active member of the prestigious National Press Club in Washington, D.C., the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Vic is an avid collector of fine art and has donated a portion of his extensive collection to two churches, one in Charlotte, North Carolina, and another in his hometown of Radford, Virginia. In addition, he has commissioned large-scale pieces of art for each location. It is his hope to inspire young minds and encourage others to be creative and to be likewise philanthropic.