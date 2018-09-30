Tim Williams WJZ-TV

Meteorologist Tim Williams anchors WJZ's morning show with Linh Bui. He has the sort of engaging personality and poised self-confidence that makes even viewers who don't like to get up early come alive with smiles.

His weather knowledge also allows him to add context to Marty Bass' weather forecasts, letting viewers know whether their morning commutes will be washouts.

Tim also reports on breaking news and other unfolding events of interest to residents of this region.

The Baltimore native came back home to Maryland when WJZ hired him in 1995. He has also worked at television stations in Jacksonville, Florida, and Hagerstown, Maryland.

Williams received degrees from both Towson State University and the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland, as well as a meteorology degree from Mississippi State University.

Follow Tim Williams on social media: Facebook | Twitter