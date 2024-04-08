Passionate, persistent and prepared, Tara is an Emmy-nominated reporter who is excited to share the stories of Baltimore.

Before her time in Charm City, Tara worked at News 4 (WIVB/WNLO) in Buffalo, N.Y. where she reported on several national stories, including the Tops Markets Mass Shooting, severe winter storms, as well as Buffalo Bills and Sabres coverage.

Prior to her time in Buffalo, Tara worked at WETM where she anchored 18 News at Noon and reported for the evening newscasts. She also has experience as a producer and digital content creator.

Tara graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College and has a certificate in weather forecasting from Pennsylvania State University.

Hailing from Cheshire, Conn., but born in Buffalo, Tara enjoys playing and watching sports, especially her beloved Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

You can also find her whipping up tasty treats in the kitchen as a cook and baker. She is excited to be a member of this vibrant community, working in your corner and on your corner.

Have a story idea? Reach out to her at tara.lynch@paramount.com or on Twitter and Facebook (@thetaralynch).