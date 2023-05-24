Tanya Black WJZ-TV

Tanya Black is the WJZ vice president and news director, overseeing news at the station, the CBS News Baltimore streaming channel and CBSBaltimore.com.

A Baltimore area native, Black has spent her entire 30-plus career with WJZ. Most recently, she has been the station's director of community impact since January 2022. Before that, she was an assignment editor, then was promoted to assignment manager before being named managing editor.

As director of community impact, Black has been responsible for ensuring that CBS News Baltimore's content benefits the communities served by WJZ and affect changes that make local neighborhoods better places to live. In addition, she has been responsible for cultivating and strengthening the station's relationships with community groups.

Black has established several local partnerships, including a five-year deal with Baltimore City that has made CBS Baltimore the media sponsor of AFRAM, the nation's largest African American family music and arts festival. In 2022, the first year of the partnership, more than 400,000 people attended the two-day event.

Black earned her bachelor's degree in English and journalism at the University of Maryland.