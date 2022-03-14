Steve Sosna joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March of 2023.

Steve Sosna WJZ-TV

You can regularly watch or stream Steve's forecasts weekend evenings on WJZ. Steve also fills in during the week on all of the various WJZ weekday daypart newscasts.

Steve is an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and has earned its prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal of approval.

Steve is also the recipient of a National Emmy for his award-winning work with StormRanger, NBC Universal's state-of-the-art mobile dual pol X-band Doppler Radar. Steve's creative and innovative augmented reality graphics segments also helped earn him win an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Most recently, Steve and NBC Philadelphia meteorologist Brittney Shipp were both awarded a Mid-Atlantic regional Emmy for their outstanding & lifesaving coverage during "Ida", which produced destructive floods and violent tornadoes across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

While at NBC Philadelphia, Steve earned two NBC "GEM" (Going the Extra Mile) awards for collaborating and developing new weather technology for the station. He assisted the team executing this technology across on-air, digital, and social platforms.

Steve joined NBC Philadelphia in 2017 from WNBC-TV, NBC's flagship station, in New York City. He served as an executive weather producer since 2011 for the network's flagship station. He also routinely filled-in on-air at MSNBC during severe weather, and on shows such as "Early Today", "Andrea Mitchell Reports", "Meet the Press Daily", "MSNBC LIVE", "AM Joy", and "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell". During the devastating 2017 hurricane season, Steve covered major hurricanes "Harvey" and "Irma" for over 12 consecutive hours on-air.

Steve enjoys practicing good health and nutrition. He is a runner and a triathlete and competes in local competitions during the spring, summer, and fall. He also loves to hike, travel, and spend many days down at the Jersey Shore. During the warmer months, you'll likely find Steve and his husband on or by the water; including the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Steve enjoys Maryland crabs at any meal, so he's over the moon to be in Maryland. During the winter months you can catch him skiing in the mountains of central Pennsylvania and western Maryland.

He's a huge dog lover and loves supporting and helping local animal shelters. Steve has a rescue dog named "Joey", a Labrador Retriever, which he adopted in 2012.

An active member of the community, Steve enjoys helping and teaching kids science by visiting schools in urban and underrepresented communities. Steve also is involved with helping LGBTQ youth and does school talks across the area.