Sean Streicher

/ CBS Baltimore

Sean Streicher

Sean Streicher joined the WJZ news team as a reporter in the summer of 2019.

Prior to coming to Baltimore, Sean worked at WTSP in Tampa, Florida; WBOC in Salisbury, Maryland; and WFXL in Albany, Georiga.

A native of South Jersey, he is happy to be closer to family.

As an avid surfer and snowboarder, Sean can be found on a mountain in the winter, and on a beach in the summer.

In fact, he and his wife met while working on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and they love visiting Ocean City.

