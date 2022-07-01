Nicky Zizaza joined WJZ in July 2022. She anchors the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts with Rick Ritter.

After 10 years in news, she cannot imagine doing anything else; sharing your stories continues to be her greatest privilege.

Originally from the east African nation of Rwanda, Nicky moved to the U.S. before the climax of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis and grew up in Michigan.

The Emmy-nominated journalist holds a master's degree from Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University. Prior to that she attended Andrews University where she graduated with high honors and a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Nicky's reporting has taken her to the heart of Flint, Michigan's neighborhoods devastated by the water crisis, and to Kalamazoo, Michigan where she brought the stories of the 2016 Uber shooting victims to the forefront. In 2019, she covered the arrest of a 6-year-old by a Florida school resource officer. Her reporting led to the Kaia Rolle Act, which bans the arrest of anyone under the age of 7.

Most recently, she extensively covered Florida's feud with federal education officials over school mask mandates.

When she is not behind the anchor desk, you'll find her working on DIY projects, listening to 90s R&B, or binge watching Investigation Discovery. Her proudest achievement in life isn't awards or accolades, but rather her three daughters with her husband, whom she credits with making her a better mother and wife. She and her family live in Howard County.

She would love to hear from the people who help make Baltimore so great.

Email her at nzizaza@wjz.com and connect with her on Facebook.