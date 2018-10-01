Watch CBS News
WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004 from KARK-TV, an NBC affiliate station in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he worked as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories characterized Mike's work both there and at KTAL-TV, another NBC station in Shreveport, La. where he also was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.

He also worked as a reporter/producer/photographer for KLAX-TV, an ABC station in Alexandria, Louisiana, and started his career in broadcast journalism with a cable news program called First Edition News in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mike holds a B.S. degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and grew up partly in both Chicago and Louisiana.

