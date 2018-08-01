Meg McNamara WJZ-TV

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

Meg has been captivating audiences since she was 7 years old. Her early shows were broadcast from the family living room, with her 4-year-old brother, her co-anchor.

Meg discovered her passion for the weather when she was the main anchor in Lewiston, Idaho, and got an opportunity to fill in. She loved doing weather, and believed that telling people what to expect, helped them plan their lives.

Her newfound love of weather took her to WEAR-TV in the Sunshine State, where she started doing weekend weather, soon moving up to the weekday morning news. While she forecast plenty of sunny and steamy days, what she really loved was tracking severe storms along the Gulf Coast. Meg couldn't wait to live and work in a state that experiences all four seasons, so she's very excited to be in Baltimore.

Originally from Seattle, Meg graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in theatre arts. She interned at the Dr. Phil Show, where she worked for two years as a talent coordinator. There she discovered her love of storytelling, which led her to broadcasting. Meg looks forward to learning about Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay and forecasting all kinds of weather.