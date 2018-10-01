Mark Viviano WJZ-TV

Mark Viviano is the sports director for WJZ.

Most recently, Mark was studio anchor and national correspondent for CNN-Sports Illustrated, a position he assumed after leaving the Baltimore NBC affiliate television station WBAL-TV in December 1999.

Baltimoreans will remember him as the weekend sports anchor and reporter for that station, as well as for his role on sister radio stations WBAL-AM and 98 Rock FM as the morning radio sports anchor and evening/weekend call-in host for sports-related programming.

Mark originally came to Baltimore from the Midwest where he worked for WDTN-TV in Dayton, Ohio, as weekend sports anchor. He also served in a similar capacity at WCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Career highlights include earning national recognition as the reporter who broke the story of the Cleveland Browns' relocation to Baltimore in November 1995.

He also was selected to carry the Olympic torch through Baltimore en route to its final destination at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Mark is an avid runner and has completed 21 marathons, including the 2002 Boston Marathon. He finished 109th out of 1,800 runners in the inaugural Baltimore 10 Miler in June 2008.

A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Mark is a native of St. Louis, Missouri.