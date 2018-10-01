Kelsey Kushner WJZ-TV

Kelsey Kushner joined the WJZ team in January 2019.

As a Delaware native and University of Delaware graduate (Go Blue Hens!), Kelsey spent time in Baltimore with her family growing up. She visited the National Aquarium quite a few times.

Kelsey is excited to be reporting in a city closer to home.

She comes from WINK News, which is the CBS station in Fort Myers, Florida.

During her two years at WINK, Kelsey covered major stories such as the Parkland School Shooting, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael, the FIU Pedestrian Bridge Collapse, the serial mail bomber and Florida's election re-count. She also covered Florida's water crisis and interviewed Erin Brockovich (about it).

Kelsey was awarded "AP Breaking News Reporter" for her coverage of Hurricane Irma.

In her free time, Kelsey enjoys spending time with her family, finding new restaurants and exploring her new city.

She's looking forward to going to her first games at Oriole Park Camden Yards or M&T Bank Stadium. She also can't wait to dive into a bushel of crabs!

If you have a story idea or news tip for Kelsey, feel free to email her at kkushner@wjz.com.

Follow her on Twitter @KelseyKushnerTV or on Facebook.