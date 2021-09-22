Jessica Albert WJZ-TV

Jessica joined the WJZ family in September 2021. She has been a huge fan of WJZ for years and is excited to be a part of the team.

Jessica grew up about 60 miles away from Baltimore in Northern Virginia. Most of her family still lives in the area and she is happy to be closer to them.

Jessica is a graduate of James Madison University where she majored in Media Arts and Design with a focus in Broadcast Journalism. She got her start in the TV news business by interning at the local TV station down the street from her college for three semesters.

Jessica's journey in TV news has taken her all along the east coast with stops in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Her most recent position was at a television station in Orlando where she worked as a morning reporter. While she was there she covered everything from state headlines to breaking news to stories about the theme parks. Jessica is very passionate about reporting and loves that her job allows her to experience new places and people every day.

When she is not at work, you can find Jessica catching up on her favorite TV shows, trying out new foods, or taking a group fitness class. Even though she grew up close by, she hasn't spent much time in the Baltimore area since she was a kid. She's excited to explore and learn more about Charm City.

Feel free to send Jessica story ideas by emailing her at jalbert@wjz.com. You can also connect with her by following her on Twitter (@JessicaAlbertTV) on Facebook (Jessica Albert TV), or on Instagram (@_jessicaalbert).