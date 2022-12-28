Dennis Valera is a reporter who joined WJZ in December 2022 and is very happy to call Charm City home.

He grew up in the Chicagoland area and graduated from Columbia College Chicago. He experienced his first taste of the TV news world interning at Chicago's WBBM-TV, WJZ's sister station.

Dennis has told stories all over the country, reporting for CBS affiliates in Idaho, California and Connecticut. He most recently worked as the Waterbury Bureau Chief for WFSB-TV, covering the Brass City and surrounding towns. Some of his strongest reporting involved covering Alex Jones's second defamation trial, in which a judge and jury awarded families of Sandy Hook shooting victims more than $1 billion in damages.

Off the clock, Dennis is out trying out a new restaurant or recipe in his kitchen. He's ready to eat everything that Baltimore has to offer. You can also find him out hiking or hanging out at a coffee shop.

If you have any story ideas, restaurant recommendations, or just want to say hi, feel free to email Dennis at Dennis.Valera@Paramount.com

Feel free to reach out on social media, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram