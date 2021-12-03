Cristina Mendez WJZ-TV

Cristina Mendez joined WJZ in November 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

Cristina is a New England native turned Florida transplant who graduated from the University of Florida (go Gators!) with a degree in telecommunications.

Before heading north to Charm City, Cristina was an anchor and reporter in Ft. Myers, Florida at WBBH.

During her time at NBC2, Cristina covered three major hurricanes, two Super Bowls in Minneapolis and Miami, the Florida gubernatorial election, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland and the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

As a scuba diver, hiker and snowboarder, Cristina can be found outdoors in all kinds of weather.

Cristina, her husband and their dog live in the city, the perfect place for two foodies who plan to eat their way through mom-and-pop restaurants. Share your favorite spots!