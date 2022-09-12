Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022.

He is an Ellicott City native who graduated from Towson University.

Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

In 2015, Alex won the Ohio Associated Press award for Best Sports Feature. He was also nominated for the Excellence in Journalism Touchstone award by the Toledo Press Club in 2016. Alex has covered the NBA Finals, World Series, a Super Bowl and the Masters.

In his free time, Alex enjoys working out and golfing.

If you have a story idea or want to talk about the Ravens, feel free to send Alex an email at alexander.glaze@paramount.com.