Zeke's Coffee, in Baltimore's Pigtown, closing due to "reorganization and downsizing"

BALTIMORE -- Zeke's Coffee is closing one of its Baltimore locations.

The Pigtown location, on Washington Boulevard, will be serving its final cups of coffee on Sunday, March 3, according to the Pigtown Main Street Instagram account.

The closure is because of Zeke's "organization and downsizing."

"We are in the process of working with another cafe to keep us all caffeinated but that will take a few months," Pigtown Main Street said.

The Pigtown location opened in January 2022.

The Zeke's location on Harford Road will remain open, which has been at that location since 2010.