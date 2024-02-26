Watch CBS News
Zeke's Coffee, in Baltimore's Pigtown, closing due to "reorganization and downsizing"

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Zeke's Coffee is closing one of its Baltimore locations.

The Pigtown location, on Washington Boulevard, will be serving its final cups of coffee on Sunday, March 3, according to the Pigtown Main Street Instagram account.

The closure is because of Zeke's "organization and downsizing."

"We are in the process of working with another cafe to keep us all caffeinated but that will take a few months," Pigtown Main Street said.

The Pigtown location opened in January 2022.

 The Zeke's location on Harford Road will remain open, which has been at that location since 2010.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 6:25 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

