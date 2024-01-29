Zay Flowers vows to 'come back better' after costly fumble, taunting in AFC Championship

BALTIMORE - Zay Flowers says he won't allow one moment in his rookie season to define him as a player.

The Baltimore Ravens' 2023 first-round draft pick vows to come back in the 2024 season better than ever.

Flowers caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I feel like I can be one of the best receivers in this league. I'm not gonna let one moment define me, so Imma just use that. Use it as a slingshot."



However, he had a costly fumble at the 1-yard line on the first play in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

Just four plays earlier, Flowers caught a 54-yard pass moving the ball to the Chiefs' 10-yard line. But, after that catch, he was penalized 15 yards for taunting.

The Ravens, who had the best record in the NFL and hosted the AFC Championship Game, lost 17-10, one win short of the Super Bowl.

"I'm not going to let one moment define me," Flowers said on Monday as the players were cleaning out their lockers. "I'm just going to use that as a slingshot."

Flowers said there are two ways he can rebound from a heartbreaking sequence.

"It's a moment that can make or break you. I don't plan on letting it break me," Flowers said.

Flowers was a dynamic weapon in his first season for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He led the Ravens with 77 catches for 858 yards during the regular season. Flowers contributed nine catches for 156 yards in two playoff games.

"It just teaches you that you can have a lot of ups, and then all of a sudden, you can have a down. I'm going to come back better," Flowers said. "I feel like I can be one of the best wide receivers in this league."

Flowers said that with Jackson back, the Ravens will be back in contention next season.

"This is probably the best year of football I've had in my life," Flowers said. "We will be right back next year. He ain't going anywhere. I ain't going anywhere. Let's get it."