Youth violence in Baltimore prompts push for better resources

City officials want to stop juvenile violence before it happens

City officials want to stop juvenile violence before it happens

City officials want to stop juvenile violence before it happens

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Public Safety and Government Operations Committee is working to prevent youth violence.

City officials are working to find solutions and provide youth with the resources to better pathways.

"It is important that we as a community start meeting our young people where they are," Baltimore City Councilman Antonio Glover said.

City Police say many juvenile arrests are that of repeat offenders. Robbery, carjacking, and gun-related charges are among the most prevalent.

"Either no bond, low bond, with no sense of rehabilitation or supervision to keep them from getting caught again on what they just got caught doing," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said of the trend.

Homicide, robberies, shootings, and rape charges are up from January of last year.

Homicide YTD: 4 / LYTD:3

Robberies YTD: 13 / LYTD:10

Shootings YTD: 9 / LYTD: 6

Rape YTD: 5 / LYTD: 2

Rather than arrest and incarcerate, the goal is to get youth on a better path by strengthening prevention and rehabilitation services.

"Feels like we have these conversations a lot, and that slice of the puzzle feels very sorely lacking," Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said.

In the spring, the mayor's office of safety and engagement will launch a pilot violence intervention program at Mergenthaler High School, Digital Harbor High School, and Carver Vocational School.

"We are intervening sooner rather than later," Director Shantay Jackson said.

Trained technicians will work "directly with the students on a day-to-day basis looking to see what those conflicts are within and outside of the school," Deputy Director of Community Violence Intervention Crystal Miller said.

The committee will meet again in the spring to discuss progress on youth violence in Baltimore.

The hope is to gain further guidance from Baltimore City School officials and the Department of Juvenile Services.