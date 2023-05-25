Yankees and Orioles meet, winner secures 3-game series

Watch CBS News
Baltimore Orioles (32-17, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (30-21, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (5-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -133, Orioles +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York is 30-21 overall and 17-11 at home. The Yankees are 17-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 17-9 record in road games and a 32-17 record overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 15-for-37 with two doubles, eight home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle has 11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

