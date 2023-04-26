WR? CB? Surprise? Who will the Ravens select in the 2023 NFL Draft?

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have made it clear, for the most part, on which positions need to be addressed at this week's NFL Draft.

With cornerback Marcus Peters a free agent, General Manager Eric DeCosta could use the pick to bolster their secondary. The Ravens drafted safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round last year.

"It's a strong position. Probably four or five guys that you look at and say, 'Yes, that's a first-round-type of guy. That's a first-round pick.' Maybe six guys," DeCosta said. "You know us. We have a history of drafting defense in the first round. We love corners. Our defense is really built to succeed with a great, strong secondary."

Currently, the Ravens have just five selections, beginning with the 22nd overall on Thursday's first round. They are without a second round pick.

They have one pick in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

The draft, live from Kansas City, starts with the first round at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The second and third rounds will be on Friday and the fourth through seventh rounds will be on Saturday.

Could they select a wide receiver, even though they signed free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor this offseason?

"I think the fans will be happy that it's a strong receiver class," DeCosta said. "Again, we see a multitude of guys that could go in the first couple rounds."

Then, there is the uncertainty of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has yet to sign his non-exclusive franchise tag.

Or could it be surprise selection?

Here are some Maryland natives would could be picked in the first round.

Since joining the NFL in 1996, drafted players have helped the Ravens to two Super Bowl titles.

Among their 30 first round draft picks, they have a combined 67 Pro Bowls, one NFL MVP, two Super Bowl MVPs and three Hall of Famers (Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed).